Cong., CPI(M) insecure about minorities’ shift towards BJP: Surendran

December 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

BJP leader says both parties are trying to use the consecration of the Ayodhya temple to polarise people

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has claimed that the minority communities are moving increasingly closer to the party. He spotlighted 47 families led by a priest joining the BJP in Pathanamthitta recently as proof.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Sunday, he said the Congress and the CPI(M) were politically insecure about the perceived shift in the allegiance of Christians towards the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) election.

Modi’s visit

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Thrissur visit will create history. The Congress and the CPI(M) are using the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya for creating religious polarisation. The BJP will bring out a list of efficient candidates for the LS election,” he said.

He termed the Congress and LDF Lok Sabha MPs from Kerala inefficient. The State should try to be part of the Modi government, which will pull off a hat-trick in the coming election. Kerala will not benefit by voting for the Congress, which could not win even 50 seats or for the CPI(M), which was not even in the picture last time. Mr. Modi was trying to ensure development of south Indian States, he added.

