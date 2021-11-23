Cong., CPI(M) encouraging radical Islamists: BJP

Kerala will soon become a strife-torn Syria, says Surendran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K.Surendran has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress of “kowtowing” to the anti-national interests of radical Islamist forces for short-lived political expediency.

Mr. Surendran said in New Delhi that pressures of vote bank politics had prompted the ruling front and the Opposition in Kerala to turn a blind eye to the increasing attacks on BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers by “extreme outfits” such as the Popular Front of India (PFI).

(The State police had arrested PFI workers “for” the murder of RSS activist Sanjith in Palakkad. Mr.Surendran was in New Delhi to demand a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the murder.)

Mr. Surendran said the CPI(M) had struck an electoral alliance with the PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), another allied “Islamist” outfit, at the municipal and panchayat level. Both parties were allies in scores of local self-government institutions. The CPI(M) used the PFI and the SDPI as its cat’s paw to deny political space to nationalist parties in Kerala.

Mr. Surendran said PFI and SDPI assailants had killed two RSS workers in mafia-style hit-and-run operations in the past 20 days. PFI workers had waylaid Sanjith and hacked him to death in front of his wife.

A civil police officer had witnessed the crime. But, the police failed to organise roadblocks and vehicle checking to catch the culprits red-handed. They gave them time to decamp. Seven days later, the police claimed that they had solved the case and made arrests.

However, the police had not announced the identity of the accused. The whole chain of events smacked of a cover-up. The murder had the trappings of an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Government should order an NIA probe, he said.

Mr. Surendran said mainstream parties had laid the ground for Islamists to gain traction in Kerala. Radical Islamist organisations threatened public peace. The Pala Bishop had rightly warned the laity of the danger such “jihadists” posed to society.

Mr. Surendran also alleged that extremist elements were trying to enforce a ‘halal’ culture in Kerala. They had imposed a dress code to differentiate sartorially between different groups of people. “These elements will turn Kerala into a strife-torn Syria if not legally confronted,” Mr. Surendran said.