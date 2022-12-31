Cong. councillors in Thrissur Corporation observe ‘deception day’ 

December 31, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thrissur

Congress councillors in the Thrissur Corporation boycotted the council meeting on Saturday and observed it as a ‘day of deception.‘ Wearing black ribbon around their heads, they sat in protest outside the council hall. Leader of the Opposition in the council Rajan J. Pallan inaugurated the protest.

“Corruption and nepotism have become the basic policies of the CPI(M)-led Corporation,” Mr. Pallan alleged. Deputy Opposition leader E.V. Sunil Raj presided. “Despite spending ₹139 crore under Amrutham project for drinking water supply, people in Thrissur city have not been getting drinking water for the last 28 days. When available, the water is muddy,” alleged Mr. Pallan.

“Areas near Sree Kerala Varma College, Aranattukara, Puthole, Kanattukara, Kuttankulangara, Koorkkanchery, East Fort, Fatima Nagar, Anchangadi, Mission Quarters, Veliyannur, Puthen Palli area and surroundings, Sakthan Nagar, Swaraj Round, Chelakkottukara and Kuriachira are not getting drinking water for almost a month now. People are depending on tanker lorries even during celebrations like Christmas and New Year. Is it the New Year gift for people by the Corporation?” he asked.

In all, 2,317 beneficiaries were selected under the LIFE project, which promised houses for the homeless. People are waiting even after six years. This is cruelty towards these poor, Mr. Pallan said.

Waste management

“The waste management project of the Corporation is a total failure. Tonnes of rotten garbage have piled up at Sakthan Nagar. The bio-mining of the garbage mound at Lalur has stopped. The 12-odd bio-gas plants and the incinerator at Sakthan Nagar are not functioning. The skyway, which will cost around ₹15 crore when completed, is a waste. The music fountain, installed by spending lakhs at Nehru Park is not working,” the Congress councillors pointed out.

The Congress alleged huge corruption in the animal birth control programme of the Corporation. Street dog menace was severe in the Corporation limits. The councillors alleged nepotism in appointments to the Corporation. Hundreds of DYFI and CPI(M) workers have been appointed to temporary posts in the civic body, they said.