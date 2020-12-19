Cong. cadre burn district leaders in effigy

‘They colluded with CPI(M) to defeat UDF candidates’

The dissonance within the Congress in the district has come to the fore with local cadre burning in effigy the district-level leaders alleging that the latter had colluded with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leadership in defeating the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in the local body elections.

In Thodupuzha, the local leadership burnt the effigy of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committe (KPCC) secretary Roy K. Paulose and a block president. They alleged that the two had supported rebel candidates and brought about the defeat of UDF candidates in Thodupuzha municipality. Two rebel candidates won in the municipality, though it should have been an easy win for the UDF candidates, the leaders said. Many places in the district witnessed similar protests on Saturday.

Five Kerala Congress (M) Joseph faction candidates too lost in the Thodupuzha municipality. Joseph faction district president M.J. Jacob on Saturday said local-level Congress leaders openly worked for the rebel candidates. Mr. Jacob added that this was a local development and the district Congress leadership was not aware of it.

‘Monetary benefit’

There were also allegations that three Congress leaders based in the High Range had colluded with the CPI(M) local leadership for monetary benefit to defeat the UDF candidates. A grama panchayat from which the UDF had won by a huge margin in the past two elections was captured by the LDF in the polls. The Congress leaders had received ₹25 lakh from the CPI(M) to defeat the UDF candidates there, it was alleged. A complaint in this regard was given to the KPCC, it is learnt.

District Congress Committee president Ibrahimkutty Kallar said the Congress leadership would study the reasons for the defeat of the party candidates in its strongholds. “Rebel candidates had posed a threat to the party candidates. We could not solve the problem. Corrective steps will be taken,” he said. Those who burnt the effigy of leaders will be expelled from the party, he added.