Cong. boycotts ‘Ente Keralam’ in Palakkad

The Congress boycotted the ‘Ente Keralam’ programme organised as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, said here on Thursday that his party was boycotting the programme as it was being held in violation of the prohibitory orders in place in the district.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the district in the wake of the two political murders that took place at Elappully and Melamuri on April 15 and 16 respectively. When Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker A. Mohammed Subair was killed by a group of Rashtriyaswayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) men at Elappully, RSS worker A. Sreenivasan was murdered by a group of SDPI men at Melamuri. The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Sreekandan said that the government was celebrating by ignoring the warnings by the intelligence wing. He said the Congress had postponed several of its programmes considering the situation in the district.

Pillion riding ban

He also questioned the logic in not permitting pillion riding in the district in the name of enhanced security. “They say the attackers had come on two-wheelers. If that be the case, those travelling in car should also be booked. Those who killed Subair had come in cars,” he said.

Mr. Sreekandan also questioned the police for not taking action against the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers who took out a march in the town recently in violation of the prohibitory orders.

He said the police were harassing the people in the name of enhanced security.