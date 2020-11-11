Cong., BJP demand CM’s resignation

Chennithala says Vijayan used development projects as avenues of corruption

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said it was only a matter of time before the multiple investigations into the various aspects of the UAE consulate linked gold smuggling case knocked at the door of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had deposed in its special court in Kochi that M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Mr. Vijayan, had passed the particulars of several mega projects to Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the smuggling case, and her associates. The gang had used the information to stack the decks in favour of their preferred firms.

The ED had summoned C.M. Raveendran, Mr. Vijayan’s confidant and additional private secretary, for questioning. More officials attached to Mr. Vijayan’s office would come under the ambit of investigation. Mr. Vijayan had used development projects as avenues of corruption.

Mr. Chennithala repeated his allegation that High Tech and IT@School projects under the IT Department had ignored cautionary reports filed by internal watchdogs and sourced low-quality computers and teaching aids, much of it discarded as e-waste, for the government’s ambitious school modernisation scheme. He alleged that some persons implicated by the Customs in the smuggling case had a role in the procurement.

Mr. Chennithala said Mr. Sivasankar had officiated on behalf of Mr. Vijayan. The Chief Minister could not disclaim responsibility for Mr. Sivasankar’s wrongdoings. Mr. Vijayan should save the government and further public embarrassment by resigning forthwith.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said there was a groundswell of resentment against the LDF government given its support to gold smugglers, economic offenders and anti-national activities. The indignation would help the BJP defeat the LDF at the hustings. He said propriety demanded that Mr. Vijayan resign.