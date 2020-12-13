Cong., BJP demand action against CM

‘Announcement of free COVID-19 vaccine a breach of model code’

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with his ‘announcement’ on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccination will be made available to everyone in the State free of cost.

Multiple complaints were filed before the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday asserting that the announcement was made with the sole intention of influencing voters in the local body elections.

Demanding action against the Chief Minister, UDF convener M.M. Hassan noted in his complaint that the State government had not received any concrete information from the Centre regarding COVID-19 vaccination. Neither had the State Health Department formulated a plan for its administration as and when it became available, Mr. Hassan pointed out.

Emphasising that announcement ahead of the third phase of the local body polls amounted to a blatant violation of the MCC, he urged the SEC to initiate action against Mr. Vijayan.

Meanwhile, LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan defended the Chief Minister saying that the latter was merely explaining the COVID-19 management strategies adopted by the government while replying to a question raised at a press briefing.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan termed the charge as ‘childish.’ Moreover, the promise of free vaccine found mention in the LDF election manifesto. A reference made by Mr. Vijayan to a promise in the manifesto cannot constitute an MCC violation, he said.

K.C. Joseph, MLA, in a complaint to the SEC, alleged that Mr. Vijayan's announcement, telecast by the media, was designed to influence voters in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts which go to polls on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan should have waited until after the polling on December 14 to make his announcement. The announcement was deliberate and amounted to violation of the MCC, Mr. Joseph said.

BJP State unit president K. Surendran sought ‘appropriate action’ against the Chief Minister for violating the MCC. “The Chief Minister announced in his press conference that COVID-19 vaccine would be free of cost for everyone in the State. As you are well aware, this amounts to violation of the MCC as the local body elections are still in progress,” Mr. Surendran said in his complaint to the SEC.

KPCC general secretary K.P. Anil Kumar lodged a complaint with the SEC seeking action against the Chief Minister. Even if there were no complaint in this regard, the SEC can suo motu register a case, Mr. Anil Kumar said.

Will look into issue: SEC

Meanwhile, SEC V. Bhaskaran confirmed on Sunday that the commission had received multiple complaints accusing the Chief Minister of breaching the MCC. The commission would take a final decision on the matter after examining the details, Mr. Bhaskaran said.