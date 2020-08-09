Cong., BJP allege ‘unfair’ treat to landslip victims

Thiruvananthapuram

09 August 2020 19:05 IST

CM clarifies stance on ex gratia payment

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused the State government of having shown an unfair differentiation between victims of the landslip in Idukki and those killed in the air crash in Kozhikode while compensating their bereaved families.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for those killed in the air crash. At the same time, it had limited the compensation for plantation workers who died in Pettimudy to ₹5 lakh.

He demanded that the government announce an ex gratia payment of ₹10 lakh for the families of the dead in Idukki. Mr. Chennithala also slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not having visited the scene of the disaster in Idukki.

Mr. Chennithala had visited Pettimudy along with Dean Kuriakose, MP; Shafi Parambil and V. T. Balaram, both MLAs.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan also visited Pettimudy. He levelled a similar criticism against the government.

Mr. Muraleedharan said plantation workers had lived in dismal conditions in the billets. He said Mr. Vijayan should have visited the spot.

Mr. Vijayan had clarified on Saturday that the ₹5 lakh compensation for the kin of those killed in Idukki was merely an interim relief. Other benefits would kick in soon.

The government would protect the survivors and ensure better living and working conditions and health care for plantation workers. He said he had contemplated visiting Pettimudy.

But, the difficulty in reaching the spot had dissuaded him. Washed away roads, fallen trees and minor mud slips had rendered Pettimudy almost inaccessible.

Squally weather had prevented helicopters from sortieing into the are. Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and Electricity Minister M.M. Mani were at the spot along with top police officials, rescue workers and district authorities.