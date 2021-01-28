Cong. begins seat-sharing talks

Thiruvananthapuram

28 January 2021 21:25 IST

The Congress on Thursday initiated preliminary seat-sharing discussions with coalition partners.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala held closed-door meetings with Kerala Congress leader P.J. Joseph. By one account, the Joseph faction has staked a claim for 15 seats.

Mr. Joseph’s faction has claimed that the rank and file of the party remained with it. The party needed to accommodate leaders who kept faith in Mr. Joseph. The defection was only at the level of Jose K. Mani. Mr. Joseph, Mons Joseph and Joy Abraham were present.

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has reportedly sought seven instead of the five customary seats. The Kerala Congress (Jacob) has also sought three seats. The Congress had not given any commitments. The talks would continue.