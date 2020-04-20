Cong. alleges scam in telemedicine project

The Congress on Monday alleged irregularities in the telemedicine services launched after the outbreak of COVID-19 by involving a private company that had no prior experience in the field. V.D. Satheesan, MLA, alleged a data scam similar to the Sprinklr deal in the telemedicine project.

QuikDr Healthcare Pvt Ltd engaged for the telemedicine services was incorporated on February 19 this year and it was the maiden project of its two directors as per the records available with the Ministry of Commerce. The website of the company was registered on April 7 though the Chief Minister had announced the initiative on April 1, he alleged.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the medical history of the callers collected would be stored into the company’s server. The Indian Medical Association, which had provided the services of its doctors initially, decided not to cooperate with it, he said. Mr. Satheesan accused the government of having denied several start-ups that had approached the government for undertaking the telemedicine services while zeroing in on company that was formed only two months ago.