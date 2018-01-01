Cong activist’s vehicles RSS man’s home attacked

Vehicles of a Congress activist and the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary came under attack in areas near Iritty and Mattannur in the early hours of Monday.

The incidents occurred amid tense situation prevailing in parts of the district, including Mattannur, over the past few days. The police said a car and a two-wheeler parked in the compound of the house of Congress activist Kunnummal Jibin at Thillankeri, under the Muzhakkunnu police station limits, were set afire by unidentified persons around 2 a.m.

Residents of the house who woke up hearing some sound saw the vehicles in blaze. The car was damaged partially and the scooter was completely charred, the police said.

The police said they did not suspect any political motive behind the attack. Jibin also did not raise any suspicion about any political connection behind the incident, the police said. Investigation was under way to find out the culprits behind the incident, they said.

In another incident, the house of an RSS functionary, N.K. Jishnu, at Naduvanad, under the Mattannur police station limits, came under bomb attack in the early hours of Monday. The house owned by Radhakrishan, father of Mr. Jishnu, at Naduvanad was attacked by alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists around 3 a.m. Some window panes were smashed in the explosion, the police said adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police said that the accused in the attack on the Koothuparamba police station here a few days ago have been identified. A country-made bomb had been hurled at the station in the early hours of December 30.