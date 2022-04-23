Cong. accuses CPI(M) of helping murder accused

The Congress has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of helping Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Nijil Das, an accused in the murder of CPI(M) worker K. Haridas in February, of going into hiding.

Nijil Das was arrested from a locked house at Pandyalamukku in Pinarayi, a CPI(M) bastion, on Friday. The house, near to that of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, belongs to P.M. Reshma, a teacher at a private school.

Following the arrest of Nijil Das, unidentified persons threw bombs at the house damaging it. Taking note of the situation, the police beefed up security around the house of the Chief Minister and intensified patrolling in the area.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) should explain how the RSS worker accused in the murder case went into hiding in a house of a party member.

“The police should investigate the conspiracy behind the accused seeking refuge in the house of the daughter of a CPI(M) leader,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the law and order situation in the State was at an all-time low. Communal killings and political violence had become daily occurrences.

He said a bomb had been hurled near the Chief Minister’s house.

Terming the allegations baseless, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan denied any party role in the hurling of bombs at Ms. Reshma’s house.

He rubbished reports that her husband Prashanth had links with the CPI(M). Prashanth had taken a pro-RSS stance on many issues and had taken part in an agitation organised by the RSS against the restrictions imposed against the backdrop of COVID-19 last year.

Meanwhile, the Thalassery First Class Magistrate court granted conditional bail to Ms. Reshma who was in judicial custody.