Cong. accuses CPI(M) of embellishing BJP image

The Congress has come down heavily on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for “conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)” and allowing the Chief Secretary to visit Gujarat on the eve of Assembly elections, thus giving affirmation to the BJP rule at the national level.

Slamming the CPI(M) for its double standards, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan pointed out that in 2013, when Shibu Baby John, who had been in the Cabinet of Oommen Chandy had visited Gujarat, Pinarayi Vijayan, who the then CPI(M) State secretary, had attacked him virulently.

Mr. Vijayan had then alleged that Mr. Chandy was helping the BJP by allowing a Minister from Kerala to visit a State ruled by communalist forces.

It seemed that the tables had turned now, for it was with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s consent that the Chief Secretary had visited Gujarat and heaped praise on the Gujarat model, just before the Assembly elections in the State.

Mr. Satheesan said that it was very strange that the CPI(M), which had sworn by the Kerala model, was now seeking the Gujarat model and that the Chief Secretary’s Gujarat visit was the latest proof of the unholy alliance that existed between the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar.

Even the national media had been celebrating the news that the CPI(M) government in Kerala was in awe of the BJP government in Gujarat.

He said the CPI(M) had always pursued the agenda of defeating the Congress to allow the BJP to come to power. He pointed out that Mr. Vijayan did not have even a word of dissent against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his welcome address at the recent CPI(M) party congress and that praising Gujarat government was part of a “deal” with the Sangh Parivar.

Regarding the Silverline semi-high-speed railway project, the United Democratic Front (UDF) would put up strong resistance against the project that the CPI(M) was only too willing to pursue, even though the State was in a deep financial crisis.

He said that many Communist Party of India (CPI) activists had joined the UDF in its K-Rail protest and to uproot the survey stones laid for the project. He said CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran should be trying to convince his own party men about the project, when announcing his support for the same.

Mr. Satheesan demanded that the State come out with a White Paper on the State’s finances so that the real situation was put before the people.

He said that Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George had crossed all limits by his hate speech which was so blatantly communal. While it is not clear what his intention was or who he was trying to please, the government should take strong action against such pronouncements, Mr. Satheesan said.