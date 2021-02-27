Confusion reigns over vaccination mandate

Thiruvananthapuram

27 February 2021

State yet to receive guidelines from Centre regarding vaccination of elderly

Confusion reigns as far as the registration and vaccination of senior citizens for receiving COVID-19 vaccination is concerned as the State is yet to receive the guidelines from the Centre regarding this.

Though the Centre has announced that vaccination of the elderly will start on March 1, it appears that the registration for the same will also be opening up on the same day.

Health Department officials said they were flooded with calls from all quarters seeking clarity on how citizens can register for vaccination. Many citizens have been trying to download the app CoWIN 2.0, but the portal is currently closed and will be opened only on Monday.

State Health officials said they expected more clarity in matters by Sunday afternoon.

While nothing has been finalised yet, it is probably those in the 60 plus age group, including those who will turn 60 years by January 2022, who would be asked to register first.

The Centre has to finalise the list of comorbidities so that those in the 45-60 years with comorbidities can also register.

Individuals can register on their own in the app and choose their vaccination site from the list of sites in both public and private sector hospitals. It is also likely that spot registration or walk-in registration will be allowed, so one can walk in to a vaccination site with their Aadhaar card and receive the vaccination. Health officials are aware that this is likely to create some confusion and overcrowding at vaccination sites.

The quantum of vaccines that the State would require in this phase of the vaccination was something that would come to light as citizens register. The number of elderly as well as those with comorbidities in Kerala was likely to be over 50 lakhs, officials said.

Of the 3.3 lakh poll officials who are receiving the vaccine, the State has now covered about 20%, health officials said. The process is being expedited by conducting mass vaccinations in selected sites in all districts.

Meanwhile, the Health Department clarified that private sector hospitals would indeed be a part of the vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Over 300 private hospitals, with cold chain facilities and physical infrastructure, have already been identified as vaccination sites.

The details of the empanelled hospitals are available in the link, http://sha.kerala.gov.in/list-of-empanelled-hospitals/, an official release said.