Confusion prevails over identity of slain Maoists

Disproving the Kerala police’s claim on the identities of Maoists killed in the recent shootout in Palakkad’s Agali forest, two persons from Chennai on Saturday claimed the body of ‘Suresh, alias Aravind’ and said it was of their brother Sreenivasan.

Rajagopal and Jayaram of Chennai said their brother Sreenivasan left home eight years ago. Though it was difficult to identify the totally decomposed body kept at the mortuary of the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, they identified their brother from the photo taken at the time of inquest.

DNA test

They have demanded a DNA test for confirming the identity. Their blood samples have been collected.

There are reports that the fingerprints collected from Murukeshan, brother of Karthi, was matched with that of his body.

Nobody has claimed the body of Rema so far.