Confusion prevails as many lack pass

The Walayar check-post on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border witnessed confusion and tension on Sunday as well when dozens of people seeking entry into the State were detained there for having no pass issued by the District Collector.

A team of students, teachers and parents from a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haryana was detained at the border for several hours as they had no e-pass. The team was travelling on a bus to Thiruvananthapuram.

The team had got sanction from the District Collector before they started their journey. The team was allowed entry into Kerala after five hours. About three dozen persons who reached Kerala border from other States without proper e-passes too were detained.

Following the intervention of the Kerala High Court, the government decided to sanction entry for those stuck at the border. However, their entry would be ensured only after strict medical examination, said district officials. Over 170 people detained at the border on Saturday had been shifted to a camp at Coimbatore with the help of the Coimbatore authorities. They too are being given e-passes.

However, the district authorities have tightened the norms for those trying to jump the pass system.

At Inchivila

As many as 111 people, including 60 women, entered the State through the interstate check-post at Inchivila on Sunday. While no one was diagnosed with any COVID-19 symptoms, 34 people had come from various red zone districts in the country.

Those who gained entry included 105 people who came from Tamil Nadu, four from Chhattisgarh and one each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 88 people are from Thiruvananthapuram, while others are from Kollam (5), Alappuzha (8), Pathanamthitta (2), Kottayam (2), Ernakulam (3), Thrissur (1) and Malappuram (2).

A total of 161 persons entered the State through the Aryankavu check-post in Kollam.

As many as 360 persons on 130 vehicles crossed the Muthanga interstate check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border till 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. Among them, 42 persons have been handed over to various local administrative bodies for institutional quarantine.

Via Talapady

A total of 215 Keralites stranded in other States crossed the Talapady check-post at the Kerala-Karnataka border in Kasaragod. Though 1,720 persons had applied to enter the State through the check-post, the district administration issued passes only to 591 applicants. In the past five days, the district administration received 20,086 applications from people through the NoRKA website. However, only 11,878 applications were approved and of this only 4,658 have so far crossed the check-post.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad and Kasaragod.)