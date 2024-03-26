Confusion over who will clean up the campaign mess

March 26, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Who will clean up the mess left behind after an election campaign is over? The political party concerned or by individual local bodies?

The lack of clarity over this principal question seems to have emerged as a major hurdle in the management of the waste generated on the campaign trail. This has been taken up at the highest level of the Local Self-Government department and the election authorities with a solution likely to emerge sooner than later. The confusion seems to be on account of the fact that waste management remains the primary duty of the local bodies.

“Ideally, waste management in the campaign trail should be the responsibility of the political party holding the programmes. But that requires an official direction, which among other things will have to consider whether the political parties will do it directly or the local body will do it and collect the expense from the parties,” said sources associated with waste management.

Many local bodies seem to have stored the campaign related waste in their material collection facilities for the time being. With the campaign just about gathering momentum, the issue is only about to turn critical in the days to come.

A comprehensive green protocol has been prepared jointly by the Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Kerala Mission and the chief electoral officer with regard to the Lok Sabha election. However, it always need not be complied with on the campaign trail unlike in polling booths, which is relatively easier to manage.

As per the protocol, flex boards and banners made of polypropylene remain completely banned. Instead, clothes and other eco-friendly material have been recommended. Similar materials are recommended for decorating campaign vehicles, which may also be ideally equipped with water dispenser and steel glasses to avoid the usage of drinking water bottles using one time use plastic.

Garlands made of natural flowers, cotton ribbons, and cotton shawls have been recommended at receptions for candidates. Books and fruit baskets may also be used as gifts. Food packets should be free of plastic and thermocol wrappings and steel plates and glasses should be preferred over those made of paper/plastic/thermocol along the campaign trail.

“Sometimes campaign materials are brought in from other States, which do not exactly comply with these directions. However, the suppliers decline to take them back. Plans are afoot to distribute the green protocol leaflets to the candidates at the time of filing of nominations,” said sources.

