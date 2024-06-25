Confusion over shortage of Plus One seats in Malappuram

Even as Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty conceded to a shortage of Plus One higher secondary seats in Malappuram, confusion remains as to their exact number.

The Minister, who had a couple of days ago claimed that there was a shortage of 2,954 seats in Malappuram, on Monday, in reply to a submission by Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, in the Assembly, revised it to 7,478.

According to the General Education department, 82,466 applications were received in Malappuram. Of these, 7,606 were from outside the district. As many as 4,352 students had taken admission in other districts. This left 78,114 applicants in the district.

Till now, 53,762 students have taken Plus One admission. However, the department figures include 2,311 who have taken vocational higher secondary admission too.

As many as 11,546 students had not taken admission despite getting allotment in the three allotments so far. Of them, 4,492 had taken admission under various quotas such as management, community, sports, and model residential school in the district. This left 7,054 students who had not taken higher secondary admission so far and were to be deducted from the 78,114 applicants. This left 71,060 applicants in the district, according to the department.

However, this raises questions on how the number of non-joining students (those who had not taken admission despite getting allotment) can be deducted from the remaining number of applicants in the district. The department’s reasoning is that these students would not be considered for further allotments.

With 53,762 students having taken admission so far, 17,298 are yet to get allotment. As many as 9,820 seats are vacant. This means a shortage of 7,478 seats.

The Minister, however, insisted that the figures of the department were accurate. Those who had not taken admission in the three allotments so far could have taken temporary admission or permanent admission but had not done so. As many as 4,000 students had not taken admission in the first allotment and 3,000 in the second allotment, said department officials.