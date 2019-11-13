Confusion over identity of slain Maoist

Relatives reached the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thrissur, on Wednesday to receive the bodies of Maoists killed in a shoot-out in the Agali forests recently.

The relatives of Manivasakam and Karthi reached the hospital, as the Kerala High Court gave permission to cremate the bodies. However, confusion over the identity of the bodies continued as two families claimed the body of Karthi. Strong police presence continues on the medical college campus.

Lakshmi, sister of Manivasakam, came to take his body along with her husband Shali Vahanan and Manivasakam’s brother’s son Anparasan. Karthi’s mother Menamma came from Pudukkottai with his elder brother Murukeshan. Both families brought documents of identification with them.

But Manjunath from Chikmagalur, who came to identify the body of Aravind, alias Suresh, also has raised claim for Karthi’s body. The police said the body of Karthi would be handed over to relatives only after confirmation of identity. Activists of the Porattam also come with the relatives.

The relatives of Manivasakam are planning to take the body to Salem, his native place. But it is a challenge to take the decomposed body to Salem by road. Relatives of Manivasakam and Karthi had come with two ambulances.

‘No private ambulance’

But the police said the bodies could not be sent by private ambulance. The bodies would be taken up to Walayar in an ambulance of the Kerala Police with police protection. They would then be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Q Branch. They could decide whether the body could be taken in a private ambulance or not.

The relatives alleged that the police were putting unnecessary conditions for handing over the bodies.