Confusion over identity of Maoists

The confusion over the identity of Maoists killed in the Manjakkatti forests continued on Friday too.

Only the identity of Manivasakam has been confirmed so far. Though the relatives of Karthi and Aravind were allowed to see the bodies, they could not confirm their identity.

Karthi’s face was disfigured making it difficult for his mother to identify it. The brother and relatives of Aravind, who came from Karnataka on Friday, too were not sure about his identity. Nobody has come to claim the body of Rema so far.

The police allowed the relatives to see the body following an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on a petition filed by Kala, wife of Manivasakam. The bodies will kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, till Monday. Human rights activists said they would ask for DNA tests if it was difficult to confirm the identities of the slain Maoists.

According to preliminary postmortem reports, three of the Maoists, except Manivasakam, were shot from behind. Both legs of Manivasakam were fractured.