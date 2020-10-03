Confusion galore over ban orders

Many took to Facebook pages of District Collectors to air their doubts

Even as prohibitory orders were clamped in the districts from Saturday as part of the measures to prevent a possible COVID-19 super spread, it appears that the orders have given rise to some confusion as to what is allowed and what is not.

As the Collectors invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) to impose the restrictions, which include a ban on gatherings of more than five people in public spaces, the public scrambled on Saturday to obtain clarity on specifics.

Many took to the Facebook pages of District Collectors to air their doubts regarding a multitude of issues such as whether dining is still allowed in restaurants, whether shops are allowed to function or not, and whether cinema halls would open on October 15 as permitted by the Centre.

Quite a few people wanted to know whether gymnasiums are allowed to open when the prohibitory orders are in force. The District Collector, Malappuram, for instance, had on Friday itself specified restrictions on sports activities/facilities, including gyms and swimming pools, but many Collectors had not.

One visitor to the Ernakulam District Collector's Facebook page wanted to know whether morning walks were still allowed at the international stadium at Kaloor. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Collector clarified that team games and sports activities that involved contact stand prohibited. The restrictions were applicable to morning and evening walks on beaches, and tourist spots and parks, according to the Collector.

Further, people have sought clarity on the norms for attending the Friday prayers in mosques. One person from Idukki, presumably a farmer, wanted to know if the restrictions would affect work in the cardamom plantations.

The State government had directed District Collectors to impose restrictions under Section 144 of Cr.PC on October 1 in view of the alarming rise in cases across the State.

According to the prohibitory orders issued by the Collectors, gatherings of more than five people in public places stand prohibited. A maximum of 50 persons are allowed to attend marriages and 20 persons at funerals. The government functions and religious, political, social and cultural activities should restrict attendance to a maximum of 20 persons. Public transport, government and commercial institutions, industries, hospitals can function by adhering to social distancing and break-the-chain protocols.

COVID-19 prevention measures will be enforced more stringently in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. The government decided to impose a heftier fine for failure to wear masks and close down shops that disobey COVID-19 norms as such measures, though already in place, are being ignored, Mr. Vijayan said.