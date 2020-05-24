Kerala

Confusion as special train from Mumbai halts at Kannur

High alert: Passengers arriving at the Kannur railway station by a special train from Mumbai on Saturday.

High alert: Passengers arriving at the Kannur railway station by a special train from Mumbai on Saturday.  

152 passengers alight at station

The district administration was caught by surprise when a special train from Mumbai with around 1,600 passengers stopped at the Kannur railway station on Saturday. As many as 152 passengers got down at the station.

The district administration had no prior information about the arrival of the train, and had to make arrangements on a war footing after learning of the train’s halt at Kannur.

Those who alighted at Kannur include 56 persons from Kannur, 17 from Kozhikode, five from Wayanad, one from Malappuram, 72 from Kasaragod, and one from Tamil Nadu. Many passengers arrived without having registered online, adding to the confusion.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said passengers who had not registered online were made to register at the railway station. There was confusion until morning about whether the train would stop at Kannur or Kasargod, he added.

He added that necessary arrangements had been made at the railway station to check passengers.

They were transported in the 108 ambulances and 15 KSRTC buses arranged at the station.

The passengers from Kannur were taken to their homes and to the quarantine centre, while others were taken to their respective districts in special buses. One person who showed symptoms of COVID-19 was shifted to a hospital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:03:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/confusion-as-special-train-from-mumbai-halts-at-kannur/article31661139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY