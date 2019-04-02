Confused youths, anxious parents – We Help them all

What is the criterion to be deemed ‘mature’ at the age of 17?

This was one of the nearly 1,200 calls received as part of ‘We Help,’ almost a month-long telecounselling programme organised by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education under its Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Centre during the course of the just-concluded higher secondary exams.

The youngster was so fed up of nagging by his parents asking him to ‘grow up’ that he chose to find out for himself what it takes to be considered matured. The counsellor was able to educate him to his satisfaction about physical and mental maturity by drawing examples from day-to-day life.

Another young girl found it so suffocating sitting inside the exam hall that she left it midway through the first exam. Though she was initially reluctant to respond to the relaxation techniques and an optimistic outlook of life suggested by the counsellors, a series of conversations helped her pull herself together eventually.

Anxious parents

Parents too were found to be unusually anxious about their wards sitting for exams this year. “We received 51 calls from parents this year compared to less than 10 calls we had received during the past two years. The problems they raised ranged from their children’s reluctance to study and memory loss to the anxiety over their performance in exams,” C.M. Azeem, State coordinator, Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell, told The Hindu.

Chemistry was easily the toughest exam going by the 248 calls received by the centre immediately after it. Students preparing for entrance exams were concerned about the prospect of poor marks considering that the mark of the annual exam also mattered in admission. This seems to have seriously affected the mindset of students for the rest of the exams.

Major problems

Anxiety, tension and fear emerged as the major problems among students going by the call pattern while poor memory, lack of preparation, time management, poor concentration and poor learning habits were other problem areas.

Malappuram (190) accounted for the most number of distress calls followed by Thiruvananthapuram (172), Kozhikode (165), and Kannur (127). The centre received fewer calls from Idukki (17) followed by Wayanad (18), Kasargod (19), Pathanamthitta (21) and Alappuzha (31).

Apart from higher secondary students, the centre also received 108 calls from upper primary and high school students and parents.