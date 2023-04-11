Conflict within Sangh Parivar on wooing Kerala Christians will weaken BJP in the State: Mohammed Riyas

April 11, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Public Works Mohammed Riyas on April 11 said the recent moves by BJP leaders to woo Christians in Kerala contradict the stand taken by RSS-linked ‘Vicharadhara’ and other books/publications on members of the community. “This confusion will end up causing fissures in the Sangh Parivar,” he told media persons in Kochi.

Referring to an article authored by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the RSS-linked magazine ‘Organiser’ published earlier this year about Christmas and New Year being ‘disastrous celebrations’, he said BJP’s Kerala State leaders must clarify whether they supported the stand taken by the magazine. All this will lead to the weakening of the BJP in Kerala, he added.

“There is no problem in [BJP leaders] conducting house visits. But selective visits to Christian households are unheard of in Kerala. People have the right to pose questions to those who visit their houses, while at the same time being hospitable. Especially so since Vijayadashami speeches made by RSS Sarsanghchalak were inimical to people from minority communities.

“All this must be read with the 595 organised attacks on churches and other Christian establishments that Christian organisations pinpointed recently in New Delhi, and the objection raised to hanging Christmas stars in many parts of the country. It is not enough that Christians alone oppose this trend. The ideals of Hindu religion and Hindutva are entirely different,” Mr. Riyas said.

Answering a query on Tuesday’s Facebook post of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedaran, which exhorted ‘Communists’ to at first remove photos of Lenin and Stalin from their party offices before creating awareness amongst Christians about Vichardhara and the alleged atrocities against Christians by the Communist leaders, Mr. Riyas said the Union Minister was free to express his thoughts on social media. “One needed to see whether this freedom will be there for ordinary people, due to IT Amendment Rules, 2023.”