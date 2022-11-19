Confident Group property expo 

Trending
- PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
- All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
Confident Group is conducting Confident Property Expo – 2022 at Hyatt Regency, Puzhakkal, Thrissur to showcase budget-friendly luxury apartments. The two-day expo will conclude on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Three major projects at three prime locations of Thrissur – Confident Lotus at Westfort-Aranatukara; Confident Maple at Ollur-Christopher Nagar and Confident Ebony at Cheroor-Ramavarmapuram – are being showcased at the expo.
ADVERTISEMENT