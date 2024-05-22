ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on software testing held at Technopark

Published - May 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The technical forum of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees at Technopark, conducted a software testing conference at the Technopark on Wednesday, in association with DCKAP QA Touch, a software company.

The conclave, the 112th such session, was organised as part of an initiative to improve the technical skills of the IT employees. Prashant Hegde, Engineering Manager, MoEngage, Bhavani R., Product Manager, DCKAP QA Touch, Anoop M. Prasad, Associate Director, Reflections, Anand Jayaram, Associate Vice President, Envestnet. Shivaram, Senior Director - Performance Engineer & DevSecOps, Testhouse and Bindu Lekshmi J.R., Executive Director, enxcl Business Solutions spoke at the conclave.

More than 110 IT employees from 35 companies attended the conference. Prathidhwani Technical Forum (PTF) was formed with a multi-dimensional vision to enrich the technical skill set of IT employees and trigger innovation among them, besides ensuring that right people are getting into the right job. It facilitates technical sessions, workshops, hackathons and meet-ups for IT employees to help them keep pace with the technological advancements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US