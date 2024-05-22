Conference on software testing held at Technopark

The technical forum of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees at Technopark, conducted a software testing conference at the Technopark on Wednesday, in association with DCKAP QA Touch, a software company.

The conclave, the 112th such session, was organised as part of an initiative to improve the technical skills of the IT employees. Prashant Hegde, Engineering Manager, MoEngage, Bhavani R., Product Manager, DCKAP QA Touch, Anoop M. Prasad, Associate Director, Reflections, Anand Jayaram, Associate Vice President, Envestnet. Shivaram, Senior Director - Performance Engineer & DevSecOps, Testhouse and Bindu Lekshmi J.R., Executive Director, enxcl Business Solutions spoke at the conclave.

More than 110 IT employees from 35 companies attended the conference. Prathidhwani Technical Forum (PTF) was formed with a multi-dimensional vision to enrich the technical skill set of IT employees and trigger innovation among them, besides ensuring that right people are getting into the right job. It facilitates technical sessions, workshops, hackathons and meet-ups for IT employees to help them keep pace with the technological advancements.