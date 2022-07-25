Kerala

Conference on soft materials begins at NIIST

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 25, 2022 22:50 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 22:50 IST

T. Pradeep, noted scientist and professor, Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, on Monday suggested regional collaborations among scientific institutions for expanding research on soft materials.

He was inaugurating a three-day international conference on chemistry and applications of soft materials at the CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here.

Regional collaborations between institutes such as NIIST, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) can expand research on soft materials, since it is an area of interdisciplinary importance.

Kerala already has an ecosystem to support start-ups and hence the opportunities in soft materials in fields like medicine, space and diagnostics should be pursued through this route, he said.

NIIST Director A. Ajayaghosh presided over the inaugural function. RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana, SCTIMST director Sanjay Behera, convener of the conference Narayanan Unni and MIIST chief scientist S. Savithri also spoke. The conference will conclude on Wednesday.

