Conference on outcome-based education at MGU

February 08, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, is organising a three-day International Congress on Outcome Based Education (OBE-2023) which will begin on the varsity campus on February 10. The online event will have speakers from several countries, including Russia, Oman, the U.K., Israel, the U.S. Abhilash Babu, UGC STRIDE coordinator of the varsity, will coordinate the sessions. Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas will preside over the event. For details, e-mail obe@mgu.ac.in. ADVERTISEMENT

