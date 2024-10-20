GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conference on neuro-development disorders in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - October 20, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a national conference on neuro-development disorders among children on Monday (October 21,2024) at the Child Development Centre (CDC) at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. 

UNICEF Chief of Health, Vivek Virendra Singh will deliver the keynote address. Ms. George will declare the CDC as a UNICEF knowledge partner. She said the UNICEF partnership was a global recognition of the CDC’s endeavours in the field.

