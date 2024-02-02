ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on invertebrate taxonomy held

February 02, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

TAXOCON 2024, a three-day conference on invertebrate taxonomy, was recently held at the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries of the University of Kerala.

The various sessions were handled by experts, including Zoological Survey of India scientist (Emeritus) Sureshan P.M.; Associate Professor in College of Agriculture, Kerala Agricultural University K.D. Prathapan; Head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, Kerala University, A. Biju Kumar; and assistant professor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Rajeev Raghavan.

The conference, which delved into invertebrates and their taxonomy, classification and ecological significance, was held in collaboration with the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, Travancore Natural History Society, and the Institute of Tropical Research, Ecology and Conservation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US