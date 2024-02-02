Conference on invertebrate taxonomy held

February 02, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

TAXOCON 2024, a three-day conference on invertebrate taxonomy, was recently held at the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries of the University of Kerala.

The various sessions were handled by experts, including Zoological Survey of India scientist (Emeritus) Sureshan P.M.; Associate Professor in College of Agriculture, Kerala Agricultural University K.D. Prathapan; Head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, Kerala University, A. Biju Kumar; and assistant professor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Rajeev Raghavan.

The conference, which delved into invertebrates and their taxonomy, classification and ecological significance, was held in collaboration with the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, Travancore Natural History Society, and the Institute of Tropical Research, Ecology and Conservation.

