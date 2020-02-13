Kerala

Conference on innovative trends

Focus on emerging, contemporary tracks

Virendra Bhavsar from University of New Brunswick in Canada on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day international conference on Innovative Trends in Information Technology at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) here on Thursday.

Michael Gerndt, Technical University of Munich, Germany, delivered the keynote address. Rajiv V. Dharaskar, Director, IIIT Kottayam, and registrar M. Radhakrishnan were present.

The event, according to the organisers, concentrates on different emerging and contemporary tracks such as Internet of Things and Communications, Cloud and Data Science, Signals and Electronics, Antenna and Electronics.

As many as 41 papers regarding the advancements and research aspects taking place in the area of IT and computer are being presented during the event.

