The Confederation of University Teachers Organisation of Kerala would be conducting a one-day conference on Higher education in the theme Higher education in India: Politics and Policies, on February 22 at Kannur University, Thavakkara campus.

According to K. Gangadharan, president of CUTOK, the seminar would dwell into the radical academic reforms of the Centre and State, which invited a lot of challenges in the field of higher education. Kasaragod Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan would inaugurate the conference, he said in a press statement.

Kannur university Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran will deliver the keynote address, while Vice Chancellor of Fisheries and Ocean University, Prof. Ramachandran, former Pro Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, Prof. K. Kunhikrishnan, and Head of Department of Education, Central University of Kerala, Dr.Amruth G. Kumar, will present papers and deliver a speech on various frontiers of challenges faced by Indian higher education, particularly in Kerala.