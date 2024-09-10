GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conference on ‘Heavy Minerals & Lithium for Energy Security’ held  

Published - September 10, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

An international conference on ‘Heavy Minerals & Lithium for Energy Security’ (REES Series 2024), jointly organised by the Rare Earth Association of India (REAI) and Indian School of Mines Alumni Association (ISMAA), Kolkata Chapter, along with Deloitte as knowledge partner, brought together 24 distinguished speakers from around the globe recently to discuss the critical role of heavy minerals and lithium in enhancing energy efficiency and security.

D. Singh, President, REAI and CMD, (India) Ltd., delivered the presidential address and M. Kalaivani, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, was the chief guest on the occasion. The inaugural function featured the launch of a pioneering industry report titled ‘Heavy Minerals and Lithium for India’s Energy Security’ presented by Deloitte and IREL. The conference unfolded across six sessions, each exploring vital aspects of the heavy minerals and lithium industry.

