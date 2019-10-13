Conference on democracy deplores Kashmir’s plight

The country should never fail even if the elected government fails, Kannan Gopinathan, the IAS officer who resigned in protest against human rights violations in Kashmir, has said.

He was addressing a democracy conference organised by Janadhipatya Kootayma in Thrissur on Saturday.

The conference raised slogans including ‘Reinstating peace and democracy in Kashmir and Assam’ and ‘India is a democratic country, not Ramarajya’.

“India has many religions, castes, and languages. Now, there is an effort bring in uniformity. The bureaucracy has the responsibility to implement government decisions. But such decisions should not be against the Constitution. Denial of human rights to Kashmir people and exclusion of a group of people in Assam in the name of Citizenship Amendment Bill are against the Constitution. The youngsters should be ready to protect the country,” he said.

‘In Kerala soon’

“What is happening in Kashmir and Assam now will be repeated soon in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” said A. Marx, a human rights activist from Tamil Nadu.

Roop Chand Makhnotra, an activist from Kashmir, explained the human rights violations there after the scrapping of Article 370.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Kashmir and challenges faced by Indian Democracy’.