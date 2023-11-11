Conference on Cardiovascular diseases control and management

November 11, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter (CSI-K), the organisation of Cardiologists and Physicians, will conduct a scientific conference at Madaparambil Resort, near Thodupuzha, in Idukki on Sunday.

According to officials, CSI Kerala Chapter president Dr. Prabha Nini Gupta will inaugurate the conference. Organising chairman Dr Mathew Abraham said that the programme would explore the management of complex cardiac case scenarios, the latest path-breaking methods in interventional cardiology, cutting-edge developments in treatment, newer beta blockers in hypertension, rhythm control, strategies in preventive cardiology, complications during the intervention, latest imaging techniques, and complex PCI.

CSI vice president and Scientific Committee chairman Dr Jayagopal P.B., secretary Dr Stigi Joseph, organising chairman Dr Mathew Abraham, organising secretary Dr Tony Thomas, and Dr James Thomas, among others, will speak at the inaugural session.

Officials said that more than 250 experts and faculty from various parts of the State were expected to attend the conference.