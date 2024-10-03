Conference on ants conducted

The Forest Department recently conducted Antcon 2024, a three-day workshop on ants, that focussed on understanding taxonomy, classification, identification and ecological significance of ants.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G. Krishnan inaugurated the programme at the Social Forestry Complex here on September 27. The event was organised in collaboration with Travancore Nature History Society and the Institute of Tropical Research, Ecology and Conservation (INTREC).

A field workshop was subsequently held at the State Forest Training Institute, Arippa, during which experts covered different topics in myrmecology, ranging from introduction to ants, collection methods, identification keys, research publications, macrophotography, to usage of stereomicroscope for examination.

Fifteen delegates were trained intensively for three days on the various aspects of ant taxonomy including filed methods like leaflitter sifting, Winkler extraction, and Berlese funnel, and at the exit they were confident of identifying the ant genera in hand.

The programs concluded with an exam session where the participants individually identified different ant genera in a systematic way using the taxonomy manual.

