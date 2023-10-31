ADVERTISEMENT

Conference of ISCPES to be held from Nov. 1 to 3

October 31, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 22nd Biennial Conference of the International Society for Comparative Physical Education and Sport (ISCPES) will be held at ‘O ​​By Tamara’ in the capital from November 1 to 3. The International Society for Comparative Physical Education and Sports will lead the conference jointly organized by Laxmibhai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) and Sports Authority of India. Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the conference on November 2. Delegates from 29 countries including global experts and researchers in the field of sports will participate in the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US