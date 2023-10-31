Conference of ISCPES to be held from Nov. 1 to 3

October 31, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 22nd Biennial Conference of the International Society for Comparative Physical Education and Sport (ISCPES) will be held at ‘O ​​By Tamara’ in the capital from November 1 to 3. The International Society for Comparative Physical Education and Sports will lead the conference jointly organized by Laxmibhai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) and Sports Authority of India. Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the conference on November 2. Delegates from 29 countries including global experts and researchers in the field of sports will participate in the conference.