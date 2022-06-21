Conduct Plus-One admissions in a foolproof manner: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded that the State government ensure that Plus One admissions are carried out in a foolproof manner.

In a press release here on Tuesday, he said there had been lapses on the government's part in handling admissions to Plus One in 2021. Several eligible students had faced a crisis regarding their higher studies as the government had been unprepared for the whole exercise.

He said that even after two phases of allotments, only 3,07,021 out of the 4,65,219 applicants could get admission then. Students who had got A plus in all subjects had been unable to get the subjects of their choice. Some students were forced to obtain admission in management quota by giving high donations so that they could study in schools near their homes. Due to this, students from economically weaker backgrounds were unable to get admission.

Mr. Satheesan said that there were chances of an increase in the number of students seeking admissions to Plus One this year. The government should learn from its mistakes in the previous years. It should prepare a blue print and conduct the admissions under the monitoring of a screening committee, he said.