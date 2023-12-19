ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct of Thrissur Pooram runs into trouble 

December 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Thrissur

Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi devaswoms threaten to limit festival to rituals  

The Hindu Bureau

The upcoming edition of Thrissur Pooram has run into trouble with Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the main organisers of the festival, threatening to limit the celebration to mere rituals unless the decision to hike the rent for the Pooram exhibition ground by the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) is withdrawn.

The Cochin Devaswom Board recently decided to hike the rent for the Pooram exhibition ground, an annual event held in connection with Pooram.

The Devaswoms alleged that the CDB has hiked the rent exorbitantly to ₹2.20 crore from ₹39 lakh crore currently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint meeting of the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi devaswoms held here recently decided to reduce the celebrations to rituals and not to conduct exhibition if the CDB hesitates to slash the rent.

A resolution at the meeting sought the Chief Minister’s intervention on the issue. The annual Pooram exhibition is a major source of income for the conduct of Pooram. The Pooram was limited to rituals once during the COVID-19 period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US