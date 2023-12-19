GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conduct of Thrissur Pooram runs into trouble 

Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi devaswoms threaten to limit festival to rituals  

December 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The upcoming edition of Thrissur Pooram has run into trouble with Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the main organisers of the festival, threatening to limit the celebration to mere rituals unless the decision to hike the rent for the Pooram exhibition ground by the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) is withdrawn.

The Cochin Devaswom Board recently decided to hike the rent for the Pooram exhibition ground, an annual event held in connection with Pooram.

The Devaswoms alleged that the CDB has hiked the rent exorbitantly to ₹2.20 crore from ₹39 lakh crore currently.

A joint meeting of the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi devaswoms held here recently decided to reduce the celebrations to rituals and not to conduct exhibition if the CDB hesitates to slash the rent.

A resolution at the meeting sought the Chief Minister’s intervention on the issue. The annual Pooram exhibition is a major source of income for the conduct of Pooram. The Pooram was limited to rituals once during the COVID-19 period.

