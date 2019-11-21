Conduct load test on Palarivattom flyover: HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to conduct a load test on the Palarivattom flyover by an appropriate qualified agency with notice to all stakeholders before demolishing the bridge.

A Division Bench ordered that the entire exercise be completed in three months. It directed the contractor, RDS Project Limited, to bear the entire expenses for the test. After conducting the test, it would be open to the State government to take a call on the matter.

The directives were passed on public interest writ petitions filed by RDS Project Limited and others seeking a directive to conduct a load test before demolishing the flyover. According to them, the flyover could be used after carrying out minor repairs.

The court observed that as per the terms of the contract, load test was a requirement to ascertain the strength of the bridge. The court noted that the contractor had pointed out that though certain cracks had developed in the girders, these could be repaired and it was willing to undertake it. The repairs would not affect the strength of the bridge.

The Bench also pointed out that a similar view had been expressed by the consultant Kitco, which submitted that load test was mandatory to ascertain the strength of the bridge.

‘File statement’

The Bench directed the State government to file a statement after conducting the test, along with the report of the load test.

When the petitions came up for hearing, State Attorney K.V. Sohan submitted that since the width of the cracks on many girders was more than 0.3 mm, the flyover was already non-compliant. The government had already decided to entrust the rehabilitation of the flyover with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The government took the decision on the basis of expert opinion. He pointed out that the repairs already done on the flyover had already cost ₹7.31 crore.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the DMRC has decided to withdraw from the task of demolishing and rebuilding the girders and deck of the damaged Palarivattom flyover as it faces delay and uncertainty about when the work can be executed.