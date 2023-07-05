Conditions trigger concerns over proposed power sector joint venture between KSEB, THDC India

July 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

While the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is actively pursuing a joint venture (JV) with THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) for developing hydroelectric power projects in Kerala, a number of clauses in a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) drawn up for the proposed JV have triggered legal and financial concerns.

The Finance department has reportedly raised concerns regarding clauses dealing with a five-year ‘lock-in’ period, the shareholding pattern and assets transfer agreement.

As per the draft, after the lock-in period, either party is free to dispose of their shareholding in the joint venture company (JVC). Clause 7.6 dealing with ‘transfer of share/lock-in period’ says that the selling party should first make an offer to the other. If the latter fails to exercise the option to buy within a stipulated period, it ‘‘shall be free to dispose its shareholding as may be deems fit (sic).’‘

In this context, senior KSEB officials, it is learnt, have expressed their misgivings regarding the assets transfer agreement, since KSEB-owned power infrastructure is essentially public assets and resources.

Further, the draft MoU places THDCIL as the major shareholder in the JVC. THDCIL and the KSEB will hold equity in the company in the ratio 76:24. By mutual consent, they can either increase or reduce their equity, subject to the condition that the THDCIL shareholding will be kept at 51% or more. The JVC will have six directors, of which THDCIL will nominate four, and the KSEB, two. The THDCIL chairman will be the company chairman.

Through the JVC, the KSEB and THDCIL (formerly Tehri hydro Development Corporation Ltd) proposes to collaborate on the design and development, operation and maintenance of various renewable energy resources, including pumped storage projects, conventional hydropower projects and wind/solar energy projects.

At a recent KSEB-THDCIL meeting on taking forward the proposal, the then Chief Secretary V.P. Joy had pointed out that water and infrastructure are the State’s resources. The Chief Secretary suggested that the KSEB explore three options: one, whether the power projects can be implemented using the State’s own financing mechanism; two, a PPP revenue-sharing mode, and third, the JV mode with THDCIL. The KSEB was also advised to prepare a concept paper which can be studied by the Finance department.

The State Power department is keen on JVs with central public sector companies such as THDCIL so that statutory clearances for hydel projects can be obtained quickly. The KSEB hopes to implement 13 pumped storage projects (PSP) with a combined capacity of 6,150 MW through the JV. Of these, THDCIL is already working on the pre-feasibility reports of two PSPs – at Pallivasal and Idukki.

It is understood that the top management of the KSEB is keen on the JV with THDCIL. The KSEB is also keen on pursuing green hydrogen/green ammonia projects in the State through the joint venture. Further, according to the minutes of a meeting held on May 30, the KSEB has requested THDCIL’s support for building the capacity of its technical staff in the field of hydropower.