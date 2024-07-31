Conditional nod for Part 2 of Khader committee report

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave conditional approval to the second part of the Khader committee report on reforms in school education.

ADVERTISEMENT

In-principle nod has been given subject to the condition that a decision will be finalised after examining each and every recommendation in the report “School education for excellence Part 2.”

The M.A. Khader-led committee was appointed by the government in 2017 to recommend reforms in the school education system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first part of the report had recommendations on changes in the school education structure, besides those on preschool, age of school admission, and teacher qualifications. It was on the basis of this report that the merger of the three school directorates was effected and the decision to bring Class I to XII under a single umbrella taken.

However, the report ran into fierce opposition from teachers’ organisations, particularly higher secondary organisations that claimed the integration would lead to erosion of quality in higher education. There were also fears about loss of jobs.

Though the second part of the report was submitted in 2022, it was not made public for nearly two years. This part has recommendations on academic excellence and related matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturdays should be free

At a time when the government is drawing flak for including Saturdays that are sixth working days in the school academic calendar for this year, the Khader committee recommends that Saturdays should be a free day for students to engage in experiments and observations, spend time in school libraries for reading and referencing, and group study.

Another significant recommendation relates to school timings. The committee observes that the approach to timings should be based on quality guidelines.

It points out that Kendriya Vidyalayas and many other schools begin early. If the second generation educational challenges are to be addressed, there is need for a rethink on school timings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of preschools and anganwadis, the timings should be decided by the local community. If parents go to work, arrangements should be made at a social level for children to remain safe till the parents return.

Lower primary schools can be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students from Class V to XII can pursue academic activities from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The time from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. can be used for art and sports, work education, library and lab, detailed study, and so on.

The report recommends continuation of grace marks and significant changes to the way the grace marks are sanctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee also looks into the number of students in a class, school size and total student strength, and schools without adequate number of students.

Staff fixation

It calls for revision of staff fixation in tune with the changing times, and makes recommendations on teacher transfer. Instead of service period as a criteria for promotion, ability and aptitude should also be considered.

The report that includes detailed recommendations on assessment underlines its importance for growth in education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.