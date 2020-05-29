Conditional nod for Kottiyoor temple fest

KANNUR

29 May 2020 23:38 IST

The district administration has given permission to conduct the Vaisakha Mahotsavam and related rituals at the famous Kottiyoor temple.

No devotees or the public would be allowed to attend the rituals as per the order issued by District Collector T.V. Subhash. The rituals would be held under the guidelines laid down by the State and Central governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As per the order, the main function would be restricted to a few traditional groups who would perform the rituals, including the offering of ghee and tender coconut water on various days.

No one except the members of this group should come to the temple for the rituals.