November 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The condition of three persons who suffered severe burns in the multiple explosions at a religious gathering at a convention centre at Kalamassery on October 29 continues to remain ‘extremely critical’.

A medical bulletin issued by the health authorities on Wednesday said that the total number of injured receiving treatment in hospitals was 20. Sixteen continue to be in intensive care units in various hospitals. Four are in wards.

