Condition of Omicron patient stable

Thrissur

21 December 2021 19:38 IST

The condition of a woman who has tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS -CoV-2 has been reported to be stable.

Omicron was confirmed in an 18-year-old woman who came from Kenya. Two others, her mother and a doctor who examined her, with symptoms of the virus are under observation. Though their samples had been sent to the virology lab in Pune, results are yet to come. Further steps will be taken after getting the results, Health department sources said.

Meanwhile, the District Medical Officer, heads of various departments at the Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, and experts discussed the preventive measures to be taken against Omicron, effectiveness of vaccines against it, and its severity.

The Health department is preparing the route map of the woman who tested positive.

A 25-bed wing has been kept ready at the Chest Hospital attached to the medical college. A medical board led by the Medical College Principal has been constituted.