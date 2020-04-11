Condition of five remains stable

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here on Saturday that the health condition of all five COVID-19 patients, including two children, in the district remained stable.

As many as 136 people were included on the quarantine list on Saturday even as 687 people completed the 28-day mandated isolation period. Currently, there were 4,180 people who were in home quarantine.

Twenty-one symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals in the district. Thirty-four people were discharged on the day after recovering from ailments.

Of the 121 test samples sent for examination, 108 results have returned negative. Corona care centres that functioned in the district accommodated 102 people.

The City police registered cases against 74 people for violating the lockdown norms and confiscated 58 vehicles. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 353 cases and arrested 328 people. As many as 231 vehicles were seized in the various police station limits.