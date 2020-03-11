Condition of COVID-19 hit stable

The district administration could heave a sigh of relief on Wednesday, with the nasal and throat swabs and blood samples of 10 persons admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

A total of 25 persons, including five virus infected patients from Ranni, have been quarantined at the isolation wards set up at various hospitals in the district as on Wednesday evening.

The District Medical Officer, A.L.Sheeja, told The Hindu that the health condition of all of them, including a child, was stable.

A total of seven infected persons have been admitted to the isolation wards at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry.

The administration is awaiting test results of as many as 13 persons. Presently the administration has set up a self-contained isolation ward with 60 beds at the government hospitals and 48 beds at various private hospitals in the district.

District Collector P.B.Noohu said the administration would be opening isolation wards at the Menamthottom Hospital in Ranni and at the Archana Hospital in Pandalam to meet any eventuality in future.

A total of 41 bath-attached rooms are available for the isolation ward and the hospital authorities have agreed to facilitate 20 more rooms, in case of an emergency situation, he said.

The Archana Hospital has provided 32 rooms for setting up the isolation ward.

900 quarantined

Presently, a total of 969 persons have been quarantined at their homes in 25 panchayat limits across the district.

The Collector said there were also reports that certain people among them have failed to comply with the directions issued by the Health Department to avert chances of the disease spreading to epidemic proportions in the area.

The Collector reacted sharply against the Ranni-Angady grama panchayat president, B.Suresh violating the strict norms for home quarantine, to attend a meeting of the people’s representatives at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Mr. Suresh has been put under home quarantine following reports that the three infected people from Italy had visited twice his hotel at Ranni-Pulimukku.

Meanwhile there were reports of certain families who have been quarantined at their homes facing acute shortage of food and drinking water as they were not allowed to move out of their residential premises since Monday.

The Collector has clarified that the administration has made arrangement to reach food articles to those who have been quarantined at their homes through Supplyco, if needed. The Kerala Water Authority has also been directed to supply drinking water to them, he said.

The 60-member team posted at the call centre set up at the collectorate contacts them in the morning and evening on all days and provides necessary information regarding their food and water needs to the authorities concerned, Mr Noohu said.

He said the police and the panchayat authorities should ensure that those who have been quarantined at their homes were strictly following with the directions of the Health Department.